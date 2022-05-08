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Supreme Court of India rules against vaccine mandates
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113 views • May 08, 2022
Rebel News.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, National Post columnist Rupa Subramanya joined guest host David Menzies to talk about her latest piece, titled India's courts get it right on vaccine mandates — and Canada doesn't.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/37usT4k
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13vfhx-supreme-court-of-india-rules-against-vaccine-mandates.html
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, National Post columnist Rupa Subramanya joined guest host David Menzies to talk about her latest piece, titled India's courts get it right on vaccine mandates — and Canada doesn't.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/37usT4k
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13vfhx-supreme-court-of-india-rules-against-vaccine-mandates.html
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