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Message Of Pure Hate Towards Unvaxxed From Philippines President
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231 views • January 07, 2022
Philippines’ President Duterte telling the nation that those who have not been injected with the experimental jab cannot leave their homes or they'll be escorted back by the Police, going on to say to tell them they "To those who do not want to be vaccinated ,for all I care ,can die at any time"
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