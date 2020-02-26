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Gavin McInnes Blows Joe Rogan's Mind - Talking About Inbreeding in Islamic Countries - a clip from JRE
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100 views • February 26, 2020
Warning: ADULT LANGUAGE
Gavin McInnes Blows Joe Rogan's Mind on JRE (Joe Rogan Experience podcast). "You just blew my mind!"
Discussing problems in Western Europe, allowing inflow of migrants from Islamic countries, Gavin brings up the issue of inbreeding and its consequences in Islamic cultures.
Gavin McInnes Blows Joe Rogan's Mind on JRE (Joe Rogan Experience podcast). "You just blew my mind!"
Discussing problems in Western Europe, allowing inflow of migrants from Islamic countries, Gavin brings up the issue of inbreeding and its consequences in Islamic cultures.
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