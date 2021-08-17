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Covid, Smart Viruses, 5G, Nano Neural Implants, OPTOGENETICS, AI Singularity, Remote Viewing Qanon - Click The Links
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62 views • August 17, 2021
The Advancements Of Technology Are Lightning Quick But Just How Regulated Is The Tech Industry? Do Acts and Legislation Keep Up??? Are Your Constitutional Rights Respected?
Why won't the "powers that be" Technocracy allow us to talk about 5g in conjunction with Covid-19? What if viruses have NEVER been what we have been told? What if they are molecular nano-machines that have always been implanting and changing our DNA, neurological structure and cellular function (or lack thereof)?
Everyday more and more information is coming to light regarding the sinister plans of the Elite. It's our duty to each other to expose the Truth and warn humanity. Thank you to everyone who actively stays informed and warns others. You are a light to this world!!
If you like this content, please check out the other video's on this channel, some of the links are provided below. To view more simply click on "Sound The Trumpet" and make sure to Like, Subscribe & Share to expose the great deception for what it really is.
CREDIT LINKS:
Edward Riordan Remote Viewing channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxIutZCmFkw&;t=234s
Explained:Optogenetics by MIT official channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nb07TLkJ3Ww
Neuro Transmissions Optogenetics:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8bMMuvpbkg
Infrasound and noise experiments:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXCZ3OyklrE
Cymatics organizing matter in geometric shapes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvJAgrUBF4w
Viruses cause Schizophrenia:
https://www.webmd.com/schizophrenia/news/20010409/virus-provides-clue-to-cause-of-schizophrenia#2
https://www.psychiatryadvisor.com/home/topics/schizophrenia-and-psychoses/schizophrenia-linked-with-common-viral-infections/
Neurological manifestations:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32275288/
Bill gates video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9bnVE9jJTF3U/
Epstein-Barr virus and 50Hz electromagnetic fields:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/
Remote ViewingQ sessions and Edward Riordan's channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxIutZCmFkw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8N3L4xwawE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3kVr2GdTN8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UISLxgwHajc
Original Video Source:
https://rumble.com/vbqya9-covid-smart-viruses-5g-nano-neural-implants-optogenetics-ai-singularity-rem.html
Please Like, Subscribe & Share
Why won't the "powers that be" Technocracy allow us to talk about 5g in conjunction with Covid-19? What if viruses have NEVER been what we have been told? What if they are molecular nano-machines that have always been implanting and changing our DNA, neurological structure and cellular function (or lack thereof)?
Everyday more and more information is coming to light regarding the sinister plans of the Elite. It's our duty to each other to expose the Truth and warn humanity. Thank you to everyone who actively stays informed and warns others. You are a light to this world!!
If you like this content, please check out the other video's on this channel, some of the links are provided below. To view more simply click on "Sound The Trumpet" and make sure to Like, Subscribe & Share to expose the great deception for what it really is.
CREDIT LINKS:
Edward Riordan Remote Viewing channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxIutZCmFkw&;t=234s
Explained:Optogenetics by MIT official channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nb07TLkJ3Ww
Neuro Transmissions Optogenetics:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8bMMuvpbkg
Infrasound and noise experiments:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXCZ3OyklrE
Cymatics organizing matter in geometric shapes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvJAgrUBF4w
Viruses cause Schizophrenia:
https://www.webmd.com/schizophrenia/news/20010409/virus-provides-clue-to-cause-of-schizophrenia#2
https://www.psychiatryadvisor.com/home/topics/schizophrenia-and-psychoses/schizophrenia-linked-with-common-viral-infections/
Neurological manifestations:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32275288/
Bill gates video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9bnVE9jJTF3U/
Epstein-Barr virus and 50Hz electromagnetic fields:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/
Remote ViewingQ sessions and Edward Riordan's channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxIutZCmFkw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8N3L4xwawE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3kVr2GdTN8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UISLxgwHajc
Original Video Source:
https://rumble.com/vbqya9-covid-smart-viruses-5g-nano-neural-implants-optogenetics-ai-singularity-rem.html
Please Like, Subscribe & Share
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