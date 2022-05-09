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Pfizer’s Planned Parenthood Program: Abortion Distraction For The Sterilization Nation
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346 views • May 09, 2022
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***** Sources for this video *****
Intro song: Biden’s “Disinformation Board" theme song / Buddy Brown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bm1XWMOze0
More role playing by the new head of the Ministry of Truth: https://twitter.com/wiczipedia/status/1353723553754066947?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
US Debt by President: https://www.thebalance.com/us-debt-by-president-by-dollar-and-percent-3306296
In the latest #pfizerdocuments (below),it says that:- - Spontaneous abortion - Fetal death - Stillbirth - Congenital anomalies - Ectopic pregnancy are considered SAEs (Serious adverse events): https://twitter.com/real_GGoswami/status/1522182474435944449?t=_L1x0QjJh7IAk0NYksW8zw&;s=19
Pfizer's Adverse Events Credits... roll the tape!: https://twitter.com/coevmo/status/1521893878508490755?t=_RX_ab_yHyA-9xTiMVcvxw&;s=19
Dr. Naomi Wolf: What was the basis for Pfizer and the FDA to declare the mRNA vaccine ‘safe and effective’ for pregnant and breastfeeding women? Just 44 rats: https://t.me/c/1264095585/24917
Kill "We didn't realize it was just the flu... in any case, we need to be more prepared next time!"
https://twitter.com/erichhartmann/status/1522380811282038784
Planned Parenthood Uses Partial-Birth Abortions to Sell Baby Parts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjxwVuozMnU
'How dare they' - Kamala Harris blasts forthcoming decision on Roe v Wade: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IrFlurR-ZQ
Jane Roe Death-Bed Confession: https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/jane-roe-from-roe-v-wade-made-a-stunning-deathbed-confession-now-what/2020/05/20/fad9d296-9a09-11ea-89fd-28fb313d1886_story.html
Disney has adopted a benefits program to assist employees and their minor children with "gender affirmation procedures." This type of treatment typically includes puberty blockers, breast removal, and genital surgeries for "kids who are transitioning.": https://wpde.com/news/nation-world/disney-plans-to-help-its-employees-their-children-obtain-gender-affirming-procedures-reimagine-tomorrow-trans-transgender-lgbtq-gay
VIDEO: Psaki Says Sex Reassignment Surgery, Puberty Blockers for Kids Is ‘Best Practice,’ States Preventing It Will Be Held Accountable: https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1512189725557227522
2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
DollarVigilante.tv | https://dollarvigilante.tv (Our decentralized platform)
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro song: Biden’s “Disinformation Board" theme song / Buddy Brown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bm1XWMOze0
More role playing by the new head of the Ministry of Truth: https://twitter.com/wiczipedia/status/1353723553754066947?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
US Debt by President: https://www.thebalance.com/us-debt-by-president-by-dollar-and-percent-3306296
In the latest #pfizerdocuments (below),it says that:- - Spontaneous abortion - Fetal death - Stillbirth - Congenital anomalies - Ectopic pregnancy are considered SAEs (Serious adverse events): https://twitter.com/real_GGoswami/status/1522182474435944449?t=_L1x0QjJh7IAk0NYksW8zw&;s=19
Pfizer's Adverse Events Credits... roll the tape!: https://twitter.com/coevmo/status/1521893878508490755?t=_RX_ab_yHyA-9xTiMVcvxw&;s=19
Dr. Naomi Wolf: What was the basis for Pfizer and the FDA to declare the mRNA vaccine ‘safe and effective’ for pregnant and breastfeeding women? Just 44 rats: https://t.me/c/1264095585/24917
Kill "We didn't realize it was just the flu... in any case, we need to be more prepared next time!"
https://twitter.com/erichhartmann/status/1522380811282038784
Planned Parenthood Uses Partial-Birth Abortions to Sell Baby Parts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjxwVuozMnU
'How dare they' - Kamala Harris blasts forthcoming decision on Roe v Wade: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IrFlurR-ZQ
Jane Roe Death-Bed Confession: https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/jane-roe-from-roe-v-wade-made-a-stunning-deathbed-confession-now-what/2020/05/20/fad9d296-9a09-11ea-89fd-28fb313d1886_story.html
Disney has adopted a benefits program to assist employees and their minor children with "gender affirmation procedures." This type of treatment typically includes puberty blockers, breast removal, and genital surgeries for "kids who are transitioning.": https://wpde.com/news/nation-world/disney-plans-to-help-its-employees-their-children-obtain-gender-affirming-procedures-reimagine-tomorrow-trans-transgender-lgbtq-gay
VIDEO: Psaki Says Sex Reassignment Surgery, Puberty Blockers for Kids Is ‘Best Practice,’ States Preventing It Will Be Held Accountable: https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1512189725557227522
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