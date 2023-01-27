https://gettr.com/post/p26filo509d

1/25/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 67: At the protest site in front of Luc Despins’ daughter’s house, an anonymous American handed us an envelope. In the letter he not only carefully wrote down a few lines to express his support for us, but also hid a $100 bill in the envelope which we didn’t notice until a later time. We were so touched by him and decided to donate that money to the Rule of Law Foundation

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WhistleblowersMovement #WestHollywood





1/25/2023 对邪恶说不第67天：在卢克女儿家抗议现场，一位匿名的美国朋友递给了我们一个信封，我们后来才发现里面不仅有他亲笔写下的对我们抗议行动的支持，还有他悄悄地藏在信封里的一百美金。我们被这位美国朋友的举动深深感动，并把这一百美金捐给了法治基金。

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #爆料革命 #西好莱坞



