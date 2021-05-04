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Florida "Undeclares" Emergency and Protects Fundamental Rights from Government! Desantis bans Covid 19 Restrictions! Florida is Free!!
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180 views • May 04, 2021
Press Conference! Desantis bans restrictions signs Legislation and Executive orders. GREAT! .
https://youtu.be/_lmbnXqx0TU
News coverage on restriction ban: https://youtu.be/VF0PVHNj7mM
Executive Order: effective July 1. https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/orders/2021/EO_21-101.pdf
Executive order effective May 3. https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/orders/2021/EO_21-102.pdf
FJ Campground Channel!
https://youtu.be/vioQeXXlOyE
Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
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Mercola withdraws articles from his website!
https://infiniteunknown.net/2021/05/01/dr-joseph-mercola-why-im-removing-all-articles-related-to-vitamin-d-c-and-zinc-and-covid-19/
Health impact news: Genocide? https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/genocide-in-the-u-s-continues-3848-deaths-118902-injuries-following-covid-injections-children-now-being-reported-as-dying-also/
https://youtu.be/_lmbnXqx0TU
News coverage on restriction ban: https://youtu.be/VF0PVHNj7mM
Executive Order: effective July 1. https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/orders/2021/EO_21-101.pdf
Executive order effective May 3. https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/orders/2021/EO_21-102.pdf
FJ Campground Channel!
https://youtu.be/vioQeXXlOyE
Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Mercola withdraws articles from his website!
https://infiniteunknown.net/2021/05/01/dr-joseph-mercola-why-im-removing-all-articles-related-to-vitamin-d-c-and-zinc-and-covid-19/
Health impact news: Genocide? https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/genocide-in-the-u-s-continues-3848-deaths-118902-injuries-following-covid-injections-children-now-being-reported-as-dying-also/
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