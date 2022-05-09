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The Creation of Mankind
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84 views • May 09, 2022
There is a broad scholarly consensus that the final edits that were done to the Hebrew scriptures occurred sometime during the 6th Century BCE with the agenda of turning all of the ancient stories contained therein, many of which are based entirely on Sumerian stories that pre-date the Bible by thousands of years. This comprehensive documentary is aimed at discovering the original meaning of those stories and what they might tell us about the true origins of our species.
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