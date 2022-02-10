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FULL SHOW: Biden Administration Approves 30 Million Dollar Crack Pipe Giveaway While Banning Ivermectin
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52 views • February 10, 2022
It seems like a parody but it’s not. The Biden Administration is planning a $30 Million crack pipe giveaway, perhaps in honor of Hunter Biden, to fight racism. It’s hard to believe this is how bad it’s gotten. High School students around the country are standing up against the medical theater and tyranny of mask mandates by walking out of school for the mask rules. Owen Shroyer shares videos of this development. The Freedom Convoy continues as now Canadian law enforcement is threatening to take the children of those involved. Attorney Thomas Renz joins to discuss how the government is intentionally covering up vaccine injury data in what has serious legal implications. Alex Stein continues to be perhaps the greatest internet troll with his latest video from a city council meeting on the Super Bowl.
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