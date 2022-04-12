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The 'Big Picture' of Child-Trafficking Pizzagate and Beyond (Documentary) [05.09 2020]
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236 views • April 12, 2022
Note: Again the idiot 'ProjectCognition' won't give links for verification so people can do their own research. He/She want to take ALL credit for this video... My research step by step:
'The Big Picture of Child-Trafficking':
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=the%20big%20picture%20of%20child-trafficking%20&;kind=video
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+big+picture+of+child-trafficking+&;t=h_&iax=videos&ia=videos
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=the+big+picture+of+child-trafficking
THIS IS AN AMAZING INCREDIBLE TERRIFYING MUST SEE DOCUMENTARY (3:30:40)by RENEGADE FILM.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ciGiqZKtpgPy/
https://worldtruthvideos.website/
The Bigger Picture Of Child Trafficking Pizzagate And Beyond
475 Views - Published on 14 Feb 2021
https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/the-bigger-picture-of-child-trafficking-pizzagate-and-beyond_sDS8IkNzBErvNsf.html
https://worldtruthvideos.website/v/sJ6azq
https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Zeron999
https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Zeron999?page=about
The Big Picture of Child Trafficking - Pizzagate and Beyond
Rick.Heskey
Published on Apr 23, 2021 - 456 views - 369 Subs
This is a compilation of all of the child trafficking exposes we have done to date. Please share!
https://www.goyimtv.tv/view?v=2239820012
https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
‘Pizzagate and Beyond – The Big Picture: Part 1’ – A Renegade Films/Winter Watch (New Nationalist) Original
February 15, 2017
'Part I of Renegade Film’s documentary “Pizzagate and Beyond – The Big Picture” far exceeds my expectations. The “beyond” reference points to a wide-ranging pattern by elites of child sexual abuse and trafficking in what is better described as “pedogate.” In particular, the film was very well documented and cited in a way that brings the elements together. A home run. Part II is in the works.'
https://www.winterwatch.net/2017/02/part-i-of-renegade-films-pizzagate-and-beyond-the-big-picture/
The Big Picture Of Child Trafficking – Pizzagate and Beyond
September 6, 2020
This is a compilation of all of the child trafficking exposes we have done to date. Please share!
http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-big-picture-of-child-trafficking-pizzagate-and-beyond/
Link to film: https://www.bitchute.com/video/g13Fxb0pmgrB/
who is: Goyim Goddess - 2427 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sinead/
Renegade, Sinead McCarthy, Kyle Hunt 2017
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Renegade_Tribune
Kyle Hunt and his spouse Sinead McCarthy run Renegade Broadcasting.
https://www.bitchute.com/hashtag/renegadetribune/
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/3878413166/HELLSTORM-Kyle-Hunt---Sinead-McCarthy-Backstabbing-their-Friends---Part-1
http://www.renegadetribune.com/?s=Brian+Ruhe
https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Brian_Ruhe
https://www.thulesociety.com/
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/3878413166/HELLSTORM-Kyle-Hunt---Sinead-McCarthy-Backstabbing-their-Friends---Part-1
https://anaannblog.wordpress.com/2016/01/22/sinead-mccarthy-huntkyle-hunt-the-renegade-sewer-expose-coming-soon/
https://canarymission.org/individual/Sinead_McCarthy
Sinead McCarthy [Sinead Anne McCarthy] has spread hatred of Jews as well as coronavirus anti-Semitism and general anti-Semitism.
McCarthy has also promoted Holocaust revisionism and spread racism, as well as National Socialism.
McCarthy is a vocalist and producer of anti-Semitic parody songs under the aliases “Shiksa Godess” and “Goyim Godess.”
Coronavirus Anti-Semitism
On April 9, 2020, McCarthy shared a video on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/f0dUu4GiKHNq/ of a parody of Look What You Made Me Do, by Taylor Swift, titled: “Look at all the Commie Jews.”
The lyrics were changed [00:00:16] to: “We don't like their virus games. Don’t want their worldwide cage. They made us all be slaves. No, we don’t like Jews. We don’t want their End of times.”
https://canarymission.org/individual/Sinead_McCarthy
--
The Big Picture of Child Trafficking - Mind Control Culture
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kAF6DiFGCjWu/
--
One of the least discussed scandals in the modern world is one of the most pervasive. It's something that pulls at the heart strings of every parent, grandparent, and decent person. It is the great secret being concealed, from the bottom up, and the top down. It is the big business of child trafficking. We are exposing the many elements of this organized network spanning the ages, up until the present day, involving powerful figures on all sides of the spectrum.
Source were the idiot won't give links for verification:
ProjectCognition - 2149 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/peFspLBzK12v/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/projectcognition/
Original source:
Goyim Goddess - 2427 subscribers
Created 5 years, 2 months ago.
168 videos
2427 subscribers
423189 views
'Let's see how long this one stays up.'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g13Fxb0pmgrB/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sinead/
http://www.renegadebroadcasting.com/
'The Big Picture of Child-Trafficking':
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=the%20big%20picture%20of%20child-trafficking%20&;kind=video
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+big+picture+of+child-trafficking+&;t=h_&iax=videos&ia=videos
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=the+big+picture+of+child-trafficking
THIS IS AN AMAZING INCREDIBLE TERRIFYING MUST SEE DOCUMENTARY (3:30:40)by RENEGADE FILM.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ciGiqZKtpgPy/
https://worldtruthvideos.website/
The Bigger Picture Of Child Trafficking Pizzagate And Beyond
475 Views - Published on 14 Feb 2021
https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/the-bigger-picture-of-child-trafficking-pizzagate-and-beyond_sDS8IkNzBErvNsf.html
https://worldtruthvideos.website/v/sJ6azq
https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Zeron999
https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Zeron999?page=about
The Big Picture of Child Trafficking - Pizzagate and Beyond
Rick.Heskey
Published on Apr 23, 2021 - 456 views - 369 Subs
This is a compilation of all of the child trafficking exposes we have done to date. Please share!
https://www.goyimtv.tv/view?v=2239820012
https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
‘Pizzagate and Beyond – The Big Picture: Part 1’ – A Renegade Films/Winter Watch (New Nationalist) Original
February 15, 2017
'Part I of Renegade Film’s documentary “Pizzagate and Beyond – The Big Picture” far exceeds my expectations. The “beyond” reference points to a wide-ranging pattern by elites of child sexual abuse and trafficking in what is better described as “pedogate.” In particular, the film was very well documented and cited in a way that brings the elements together. A home run. Part II is in the works.'
https://www.winterwatch.net/2017/02/part-i-of-renegade-films-pizzagate-and-beyond-the-big-picture/
The Big Picture Of Child Trafficking – Pizzagate and Beyond
September 6, 2020
This is a compilation of all of the child trafficking exposes we have done to date. Please share!
http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-big-picture-of-child-trafficking-pizzagate-and-beyond/
Link to film: https://www.bitchute.com/video/g13Fxb0pmgrB/
who is: Goyim Goddess - 2427 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sinead/
Renegade, Sinead McCarthy, Kyle Hunt 2017
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Renegade_Tribune
Kyle Hunt and his spouse Sinead McCarthy run Renegade Broadcasting.
https://www.bitchute.com/hashtag/renegadetribune/
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/3878413166/HELLSTORM-Kyle-Hunt---Sinead-McCarthy-Backstabbing-their-Friends---Part-1
http://www.renegadetribune.com/?s=Brian+Ruhe
https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Brian_Ruhe
https://www.thulesociety.com/
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/3878413166/HELLSTORM-Kyle-Hunt---Sinead-McCarthy-Backstabbing-their-Friends---Part-1
https://anaannblog.wordpress.com/2016/01/22/sinead-mccarthy-huntkyle-hunt-the-renegade-sewer-expose-coming-soon/
https://canarymission.org/individual/Sinead_McCarthy
Sinead McCarthy [Sinead Anne McCarthy] has spread hatred of Jews as well as coronavirus anti-Semitism and general anti-Semitism.
McCarthy has also promoted Holocaust revisionism and spread racism, as well as National Socialism.
McCarthy is a vocalist and producer of anti-Semitic parody songs under the aliases “Shiksa Godess” and “Goyim Godess.”
Coronavirus Anti-Semitism
On April 9, 2020, McCarthy shared a video on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/f0dUu4GiKHNq/ of a parody of Look What You Made Me Do, by Taylor Swift, titled: “Look at all the Commie Jews.”
The lyrics were changed [00:00:16] to: “We don't like their virus games. Don’t want their worldwide cage. They made us all be slaves. No, we don’t like Jews. We don’t want their End of times.”
https://canarymission.org/individual/Sinead_McCarthy
--
The Big Picture of Child Trafficking - Mind Control Culture
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kAF6DiFGCjWu/
--
One of the least discussed scandals in the modern world is one of the most pervasive. It's something that pulls at the heart strings of every parent, grandparent, and decent person. It is the great secret being concealed, from the bottom up, and the top down. It is the big business of child trafficking. We are exposing the many elements of this organized network spanning the ages, up until the present day, involving powerful figures on all sides of the spectrum.
Source were the idiot won't give links for verification:
ProjectCognition - 2149 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/peFspLBzK12v/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/projectcognition/
Original source:
Goyim Goddess - 2427 subscribers
Created 5 years, 2 months ago.
168 videos
2427 subscribers
423189 views
'Let's see how long this one stays up.'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g13Fxb0pmgrB/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sinead/
http://www.renegadebroadcasting.com/
Keywords
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