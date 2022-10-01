Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Discusses More Quotes About God

VA #122 Creator Discusses More Quotes About God
Description:
Because Creator does not lead, the revelations that come forth as prophecy or upliftment must always be in answer to a free will human request. This is a follow-up program of probing what God is like by asking the Creator to comment on what seem to be perceptive famous quotes about the Divine. As usual, Creator does not disappoint—not only giving deep interpretations, but even fresh insights we might never guess about the workings and agenda of the divine and our relationship to God. Much is revealed about the human dilemma and how we can better our lives and the world as a whole. Join us!
