© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jovan Hutton Pulitzer Releases the Six Names Behind the 2020 Stolen Election
Follow
3
Share
Report
533 views • March 02, 2022
Since the beginning of the fight to fix the stolen election of 2020, Jovan Hutton Pulitzer has been at the forefront of exposing the fraud. During this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, Pulitzer breaks down exactly how the election was stolen and exposes who’s behind it. You won’t want to miss a second of this podcast.
Another issue where the Deep State has been lying to us is covid-19 and how to best protect yourself. We all know that the Poison Death Shots are just that… poisonous and deadly. Instead, one of the best things you can to do protect yourself is to build up your natural immunity. One of the best ways, in my opinion, is to take certain vitamins and supplements, such as Zinc, Quercetin, Vitamin D and Vitamin C. Dr Zelenko has formulated them all into one supplement called Z-Stack that you can take daily to help boost your immune system. Use code FREEDOM for a 5% discount at http://zstacklife.com/freedom.
Another issue where the Deep State has been lying to us is covid-19 and how to best protect yourself. We all know that the Poison Death Shots are just that… poisonous and deadly. Instead, one of the best things you can to do protect yourself is to build up your natural immunity. One of the best ways, in my opinion, is to take certain vitamins and supplements, such as Zinc, Quercetin, Vitamin D and Vitamin C. Dr Zelenko has formulated them all into one supplement called Z-Stack that you can take daily to help boost your immune system. Use code FREEDOM for a 5% discount at http://zstacklife.com/freedom.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.