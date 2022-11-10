Celestial Waves, symptoms and Cosmic Alchemy

Feb 5, 2019

An outline by Lauda Leon covering the inner and outer effects of the current wave of cosmic activity.





Website: sovereignki.com Plasma is the 'stuff' that the Infini-Verse requires for Creation on all levels. Without plasma, thought made manifest which is Fyre ignited within its electromagnetic sparking into Being life and Creation can't manifest. The electromagnetic 'Fyre' is magnetizing and Converging..This is one reason why it's called the 'Convergence of the Event Horizon'- CEH = SEE. Without plasma there is nothing to conduct the electromagnetic waves/frequencies of all Creation on all levels. All will see when the Convergence happens and can say it is already happening and all been happening all simultaneously. It is no accident that it is called in all the Heavens or Higher Realms/Verses the Convergence of the Event Horizon - CEH. There is much to explain with regards to this as the electrical magnetism condensing within the plasmatic waves that are breaking through our biospheres and magnetosphere is and will be causing many of these huge reactions both electrically, heatwise and coldwise- along with many other surprises, as this has only just begun. I will be delving deeper in this area in due course. The polarity reversal is only one aspect of the Whole affect within the InfiniVerses. Every single realm and/or Plane of Life is covered in multiple layers of bubbles. The discharges being witnessed and the skies changing in coloration, along with how all the elements are relative with the substance of what is in a flux state of Creation/Metamorphosis. Such is only the 'start', and just as we are witnessing these happenings on the macro level outside our Cells, it is happening within on the micro level within our Cells. What was previously dormant is now activating and literally Sparking within us. (see Els)©♥ ~ LL





