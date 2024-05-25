Ukraine strategically optimizes its General Staff, slashing 60% of personnel to bolster frontline units. As Russia gains ground, Kyiv scrambles to address personnel shortages with sweeping mobilization changes. Russian media reports controversial enlistment tactics.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.