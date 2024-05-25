Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Onslaught Makes Ukraine Push Its Staff Officers To Enter Battlefield Details.
channel image
Vampire Slayer
46 Subscribers
58 views
Published Saturday

Ukraine strategically optimizes its General Staff, slashing 60% of personnel to bolster frontline units. As Russia gains ground, Kyiv scrambles to address personnel shortages with sweeping mobilization changes. Russian media reports controversial enlistment tactics.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket