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Neurovascular Points - Light touch of points on head
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14 views • January 03, 2020
This technique is incredibly relaxing.
Very light touch pretty much anywhere on the scalp causes a deep sense of relaxation, parasympathetic engages, rest a digest mode.
There are many known points and many unknown, so accuracy not necessary, very light touch on yourself or somebody especially a child its incredible.
Very light touch pretty much anywhere on the scalp causes a deep sense of relaxation, parasympathetic engages, rest a digest mode.
There are many known points and many unknown, so accuracy not necessary, very light touch on yourself or somebody especially a child its incredible.
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