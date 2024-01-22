Can LOW B12 make you go crazy? Eat HIGH Vit B12 Foods! Dr. Peter Osborne

Can LOW b12 cause dementia (brain fog), anxiety, depression? Can LOW B12 make you go crazy?
Some high vit B12 foods include: fermented dairy, egg yolk, beef, fish, lamb. High vit b12 foods are essential for a healthy microbiome and for physical and mental wellness. Antibiotics and parasites will destroy the gut microbiome, and also reduce vit B levels. Parasite-overload, iron-overload, low bioavailable copper and low vitamin A (retinol) all go together and lead to low vit b12 levels.
"It has been known for over 40 years, via studies...in human volunteers, that the gut microbiota can synthesize certain vitamins, notably vitamin K, and B group vitamins including biotin, cobalamin, folates, nicotinic acid, panthotenic acid, pyridoxine, riboflavin, and thiamine...The gene set of the gut microbiota (the gut microbiome) is estimated to be about 3 million genes −150 times larger than that of the human genome...The gut microbiota makes an important contribution to human metabolism by [the] synthesis of VITAMINS..."
~ Gut microbiota functions: metabolism of nutrients and other food components
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00394-017-1445-8
"It is a two-way street: gut microbes produce B vitamins, but B vitamins from foods also impact the composition of the gut microbiome." ~ B vitamins and the gut microbiome
https://www.geneticlifehacks.com/news-and-research-b-vitamins-and-the-gut-microbiome/
