"...Military assistance to Ukraine from the United States is very overestimated."

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"Greatly praised ATGMs and grenade launchers, those Javelins and NLAWs, which were advertised a lot, proved to be not so effective in practice. We suffered from misfires constantly, only one of the four launches was successful. Often the projectiles did not explode on contact, or they exploded before reaching the target. Most ATGMs had expired batteries. The long past expiration dates were printed on many batches."
Source @MoD Russia