Just a guy who reads the book - Opening Channel Statement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brief channel statement opening. Could change in the future, don't know. Was time to start posting some things as I see the landscape of the world and professing Christian world continue to plummet into decay. OPEN THE BOOK! READ IT! BE DOERS! Come on people! Primary Audience - Christians. Thanks.