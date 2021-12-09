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EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]
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106 views • December 09, 2021
FROM EWAR: "I have a feeling I am going to become very unpopular as I release more but I am very excited about the next few episodes and have been eager to make them for a while now. I am slow so they aren’t coming that soon and I haven’t decided whether to release them one by one or in batches. I’ll see how they turn out. A lot of information presented in this episode will return later, it’s not set in stone but, rather, iterative.
For the work of Dr Jayasree Saranathan and her multi-part series of essays on why many Western astronomical concepts are flawed see link below. It’s worth reading through these, especially for her application of Siddhantic and Vedic astronomical concepts, such as trepidation, that the West has conveniently discarded.
https://jayasreesaranathan.blogspot.com/2020/07/my-research-paper-on-siddhantic-concept.html
For George Dodwell’s work on the obliquity - this is the best link I have found. Much of his work is either out of print or was never printed.
https://barrysetterfield.org/Dodwell/Dodwell_Manuscript_1.html
Heilbron’s book The Sun in the Church is well worth a read. A lot of excellent material in there. It shouldn’t be too hard to find, unless it’s out of print now.
For alternative “square” earth cosmologies - this is the website but it’s kind of glitchy. I *think* the channel below also belongs to the same person although I’m not certain. Please note all cosmologies, including the “square” Mercator ones, are riddled with problems so don’t initially accept it as truth or of me promoting it as the truth. An episode on all cosmologies will follow much later.
https://www.squareearthcosmology.org/
https://www.youtube.com/user/freeanergy/
Again - channel is not monetised, these are free and I’m happy for reuploads, copy and pasting whatever is here. Just no selling or DVDs."
Ewars most recent channel:
AEWAR - LHFEVOL2 - 6.34K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRo3Cs2laaMWu5V5uRqWnEQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRo3Cs2laaMWu5V5uRqWnEQ/videos
Joined Oct 16, 2021
42,264 views
LHFE 2:2
4,412 views Dec 9, 2021
AEWAR - LHFEVOL2
6.34K subscribers
https://youtu.be/POt9tT0GBnA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRo3Cs2laaMWu5V5uRqWnEQ
Again - channel is not monetised, these are free and I’m happy for reuploads, copy and pasting whatever is here.
Just no selling or DVDs.
--
1,490 views Premiered 3 hours ago
NorbzWorld
43.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/F0f8n1reTAI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
For the work of Dr Jayasree Saranathan and her multi-part series of essays on why many Western astronomical concepts are flawed see link below. It’s worth reading through these, especially for her application of Siddhantic and Vedic astronomical concepts, such as trepidation, that the West has conveniently discarded.
https://jayasreesaranathan.blogspot.com/2020/07/my-research-paper-on-siddhantic-concept.html
For George Dodwell’s work on the obliquity - this is the best link I have found. Much of his work is either out of print or was never printed.
https://barrysetterfield.org/Dodwell/Dodwell_Manuscript_1.html
Heilbron’s book The Sun in the Church is well worth a read. A lot of excellent material in there. It shouldn’t be too hard to find, unless it’s out of print now.
For alternative “square” earth cosmologies - this is the website but it’s kind of glitchy. I *think* the channel below also belongs to the same person although I’m not certain. Please note all cosmologies, including the “square” Mercator ones, are riddled with problems so don’t initially accept it as truth or of me promoting it as the truth. An episode on all cosmologies will follow much later.
https://www.squareearthcosmology.org/
https://www.youtube.com/user/freeanergy/
Again - channel is not monetised, these are free and I’m happy for reuploads, copy and pasting whatever is here. Just no selling or DVDs."
Ewars most recent channel:
AEWAR - LHFEVOL2 - 6.34K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRo3Cs2laaMWu5V5uRqWnEQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRo3Cs2laaMWu5V5uRqWnEQ/videos
Joined Oct 16, 2021
42,264 views
LHFE 2:2
4,412 views Dec 9, 2021
AEWAR - LHFEVOL2
6.34K subscribers
https://youtu.be/POt9tT0GBnA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRo3Cs2laaMWu5V5uRqWnEQ
Again - channel is not monetised, these are free and I’m happy for reuploads, copy and pasting whatever is here.
Just no selling or DVDs.
--
1,490 views Premiered 3 hours ago
NorbzWorld
43.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/F0f8n1reTAI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
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