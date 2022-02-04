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Call for a vote of NO CONFIDENCE to PM Trudeau - Governor general of CANADA
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171 views • February 04, 2022
The agent said you can email your no vote of confidence of our Prime Minister by emailing [email protected]
He stated they are receiving a lot of these calls. At this time they are instructed to record calls and note which province you are from.
He stated they are receiving a lot of these calls. At this time they are instructed to record calls and note which province you are from.
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