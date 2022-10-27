DEADLY VACCINES and CRT

The Pedophile Globalist Elites ( WEF, Blackrock, Vatican, Royals in England and the criminials inside the City of London within London had the CIA stage the Death of the black Criminal Felon George Floyd in order to create a divide between the gullible Blacks and the rest of the American population.

As the BLM funded by the Cult of Islam, looted stores, set fire to city buidlings and shot Americians even their black brothers...all eyes were off of the bills pass by the Democrats to take away parental rights on whether their child gets vaccinated or not.

The fires, manufactured Storms ( IAN ), robberies, home invasion, LGBTQ and BLM issues plus the attacks by the George Soros funded Antifa Terrorists were all to take your eyes off of the millions of people being injured and kill by the Covid Vaccines promoted by Biden, Trudeau, MSM and Youtube commercials.

Now that the Globalist Elites that control your central banks, Dr Fauci & Dr Bonnie Henry have you fooled into getting yourself injected with their DNA alerting, Gene Therapy Bioweapons with the dangerous Graphene Oxide which can have your location and body tracked with their Bluetooth scanners...the next thing is to get the brainwashed people to accept and adopt the new trackable CBDC and FED dollars plus their Social Credit Scoring System and Digital ID...after that they can take away your kids, do experiments on you whenever they want as they can DELETE your new Central Bank Digital Currency any time tey want...if after this YOU DARE speak out or post about the truth which they will relabel as MISINFORMATION, you will be censored, your money will be rejected and you will be permanently QUARANTINED.

Do Not let the Liberals or Democrats use the CIA shootings in schools and nightclub to take away your guns...without this protective firearm, your communist government along with UKRAINE'S DICTATOR can kill you at a whim.

This manufactured WW3 started with Biden and his sanctions after Russia took down many of Ukraine's dangerous Bioweapon labs funded by the CDC. Now the santanic Globalists controlling most countries is finger pointing at Russia to distract the GREAT RESET of the Pedophiles within the City of London inside London.

Beware that this recent approval for the dangerous Covid Vaccines by the corrupt FDA, will give immunity to the drug and vaccine companies for their deadly covid vaccines that will also be added to the Flu Vaccines and the Childhood Vaccine School Schedule. The nurses inside the Democrat run public school will inject your child with the brain damaging vaccines that have infertility drugs in them WITHOUT PARENTAL CONSENT...

As communist Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh and Biden brings in millions upon millions of illegals and economic migrants from mostly MUSLIM COUNTRIES to install the Cult of ISLAM in every country to take over all religions, be careful as these people will be allowed to RAPE AND KILL without punishment or jailtime, for your police like those in SWEDEN will be ordered to turn their back and eyes to the skyrocketing crimes caused by violent illegals and migrants.

KEEP YOUR GUNS BY YOUR SIDE AND HAVE YOUR KIDS EVEN CLOSER...we are living in a WAR OF INFORMATION where the MSM has been given permission to LIE to meet the goals of the VACCINE & DRUG COMPANY profits and the Agenda 2030 of the WEB & Blackrock.

Sustainable Living and Climate Change were made up to TAX, CONTROL AND KILL most of you....PLEASE WAKE UP as Satanic BILL GATES will be having a deadly virus released to sell more toxic vaccines that causes ERECTILE DYFUNCTION.

All of this to REDUCE world population numbers and STERILIZE your children so the population is smaller and easier to control.

I took most of your cash out of the dying banks and purchased PHYSICAL Gold & Silver plus the decentralized Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin and Digibyte. Don't want that CENTRALIZED enslavement tool called the CBDC....

Start buying NON-GMO seeds ( heirloom seeds that will produce more seeds for the following years ) to grow your own garden as Biden further manufactures Food Shortages by getting rid of Farmers and Bill Gates buying up farmland... make sure you have enough stored FOOD for 6 months or more, storeable WATER, batteries or solar charged rechargeable BATTERIES, FLASHLIGHTS or Solar Lamps, and plenty of gun with ammo to protect against Biden's illegals and the poisonous Vaccines of your greedy doctor. One more thinking pregnant women who were fooled into getting the cancer causing covid vaccines may produce babies that have mutations, sick bodies, or still births. Babies that survive and drink the mother's breast milk containing the Dangerous Spike Protiens from the Vaccines, may die soon after consumption of this infected milk.



