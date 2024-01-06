What is the Feast of the Epiphany?

Divine Mercy - Br. Christopher Orante
Jan 6, 2024
Traditionally on January 6, twelve days after Christmas Day, the Catholic Church celebrates the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord. This feast celebrates the manifestation of Our Lord to the whole world, being revealed to the Magi as they travelled from the East to come and adore him. Let's hear more from Marian Brother, Christopher Orante about this blessed feast day!
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
NEW free Digital Streaming Site! https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXO30yVTILo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.