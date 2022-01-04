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“We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business – not just at OneAmerica,”
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161 views • January 04, 2022
StormCloudsGathering, [1/4/2022 6:42 AM]
BOMBSHELL! - OneAmerica Life Insurance CEO Scott Davison speaking to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce: “We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business – not just at OneAmerica,”
“And what we saw just in third quarter, we’re seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic,” he said.
“Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic,” he said. “So 40% is just unheard of.”
Now notice he talks around the issue nicely, but he knows what is really happening. Anyone watching the age adjusted all cause mortality rates between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated (https://t.me/StormCloudsGathering/618) knows where these numbers are coming from.
@StormCloudsGathering
BOMBSHELL! - OneAmerica Life Insurance CEO Scott Davison speaking to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce: “We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business – not just at OneAmerica,”
“And what we saw just in third quarter, we’re seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic,” he said.
“Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic,” he said. “So 40% is just unheard of.”
Now notice he talks around the issue nicely, but he knows what is really happening. Anyone watching the age adjusted all cause mortality rates between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated (https://t.me/StormCloudsGathering/618) knows where these numbers are coming from.
@StormCloudsGathering
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