Settling the Rapture Debate

The rapture debate involves two opposing positions: pre-trib vs post-trib. This means that some Christians believe that the rapture happens before the Great Tribulation, while others believe that it happens after the Tribulation. Both sides pick verses to argue their position, but in less than a minute, this video will show you just how easy it is to settle the debate, and to determine the timing of the rapture so that you can be prepared for it.

