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'Noahide Utopian' Part 1: The Tower of Babel [02.06.2022]
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116 views • May 08, 2022
In Noahide Utopian part 1, I go over the beginning of time with Lucifer, and his rebellion against God.
Satan or Lucifer throughout history has been able to deceive man, and woman to be as “gods” for millennia through something known as the Babylonian “mystery religions.”
This is the beginning, and introduction to my series. :)
This series will focus on ALLOT of subjects, and expose every side of the New World Order.
Sources & More!
Know Your Enemy - Full Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5ECF2E7C754ED9E5
Pentecost vs Babel’s New World Order: https://youtu.be/NX_IXtV_BJQ
Joggler66 - Babylon Mystery Religion Reading: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLf8pXpMRcLXsR53nSSXkIlsRaKpROj7uq
Nimrod the Founder of the Occult and Babylon: http://doctorwoodhead.com/nimrod-the-founder-of-the-occult-and-babylon/
Zodiac Sun-Worship in ancient J£wish temples: https://www.haaretz.com/amp/archaeology/.premium-the-metamorphosis-of-the-sun-god-in-ancient-synagogues-in-israel-1.9157775
@Scarack Verity - 452 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HQG4W7OGBxn8/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scarack_truther/
Satan or Lucifer throughout history has been able to deceive man, and woman to be as “gods” for millennia through something known as the Babylonian “mystery religions.”
This is the beginning, and introduction to my series. :)
This series will focus on ALLOT of subjects, and expose every side of the New World Order.
Sources & More!
Know Your Enemy - Full Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5ECF2E7C754ED9E5
Pentecost vs Babel’s New World Order: https://youtu.be/NX_IXtV_BJQ
Joggler66 - Babylon Mystery Religion Reading: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLf8pXpMRcLXsR53nSSXkIlsRaKpROj7uq
Nimrod the Founder of the Occult and Babylon: http://doctorwoodhead.com/nimrod-the-founder-of-the-occult-and-babylon/
Zodiac Sun-Worship in ancient J£wish temples: https://www.haaretz.com/amp/archaeology/.premium-the-metamorphosis-of-the-sun-god-in-ancient-synagogues-in-israel-1.9157775
@Scarack Verity - 452 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HQG4W7OGBxn8/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scarack_truther/
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