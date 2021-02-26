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The Ark of the Covenant Found by Ron Wyatt- An Exclusive Interview with Mary Nell and Randall
mh4bright
mh4bright
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30 views • February 26, 2021
It was a great honor and pleasure for Kingdom for Jesus to interview Mary Nell (Ron Wyatt's widow) and Randall. In this exclusive interview, they talked about the precious archaeological discoveries of the ark of the covenant of Ron Wyatt, the mark of the beast, and the crucifixion site. God used Ron Wyatt to reveal many archaeological discoveries of the bible. After the passing of Ron, they have continued on the journey of showing the whole world that the bible is true and right.

Interview date: April, 9, 2017
interview venue: Spring Hill, TN
interviewees: Mary Nell Lee, Randall
interviewer: Paul Hsieh - founder of Kingdom for Jesus

中文字幕版連結：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpIh0...

*Kingdom for Jesus has the permission from Mary Nell to publish this video, and owns the copyright of this video. If you want to use it, please credit us by adding this line “all rights go to Kingdom for Jesus” and please provide the link of this YouTube video as original source.

* Kingdom for Jesus website: https://kingdomforjesus.com/​ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingdom4jesus
Keywords
christjesusexodusbiblicalproofarchaeologyronark of the covenantcovenantarknoahs arkwyattsinai
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