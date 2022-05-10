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Pinocchio Joe
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153 views • May 10, 2022
Blame Republicans!
* [Bidan] creates problems and blames Republicans for not fixing them.
* Agree with Joe and act like his economy is a smash hit, or he’ll start calling you an ultra-MAGA right winger.
* The lying-dog-faced-pony-soldier president thinks your memory is shot more than his is.
* But you’re the one who has to suffer for all of Joe’s lies.
* He has lost his Scranton roots.
* Don’t buy the act.
* He’s circling the drain.
* We’re seeing the final stages of his [p]residency — the lamest of ducks.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 10 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305913410112
* [Bidan] creates problems and blames Republicans for not fixing them.
* Agree with Joe and act like his economy is a smash hit, or he’ll start calling you an ultra-MAGA right winger.
* The lying-dog-faced-pony-soldier president thinks your memory is shot more than his is.
* But you’re the one who has to suffer for all of Joe’s lies.
* He has lost his Scranton roots.
* Don’t buy the act.
* He’s circling the drain.
* We’re seeing the final stages of his [p]residency — the lamest of ducks.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 10 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305913410112
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