EVERYONE IS SUFFERING MM RADIATION DAMAGE AND SICKNESS , THIS FORMER HOSPITAL HEAD RADIOLOGIST REPORTS

CHINESE 5G DODGY BACKROOM DEALS THAT NOT ONLY KILL YOU BUT SPY ON THE SAME GOVERNMENTS THAT SIGNED UP TO HWAWAE CCP CELL TOWERS OF RADIATION DEATH - AND THEY THE DR,S AND POLITICIANS ARE BAFFELED???? AND VERY WELL PAID OFF! TOTALLY COMPROMISED CORRUPT PLAYERS.
HOW IS THIS SO??? -DEH! ITS EUGENICS - WEF LEADERS WITH A COMMON GOAL THESE ARE ALL THE COMMON ENEMY TO ALL OF LIVING HUMANITY - THEY WILL TRY TO BLOW OUT THE LIGHT IN THE HUMAN SOUL BY GENE EDITING IE -FUNVAX ,
BILL GATES CHEMICALLY LABOTAMISES AND STERILIZES YOU AT THE SAME TIME! - HIS BOSS IS THE DEVIL HIMSELF!!!!!!!!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.