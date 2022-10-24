Create New Account
EVERYONE IS SUFFERING MM RADIATION DAMAGE AND SICKNESS , THIS FORMER HOSPITAL HEAD RADIOLOGIST REPORTS
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published a month ago

CHINESE 5G DODGY BACKROOM DEALS THAT NOT ONLY KILL YOU BUT SPY ON THE SAME GOVERNMENTS THAT SIGNED UP TO HWAWAE CCP CELL TOWERS OF RADIATION DEATH - AND THEY THE DR,S  AND POLITICIANS ARE BAFFELED???? AND VERY WELL PAID OFF! TOTALLY COMPROMISED CORRUPT PLAYERS.

HOW IS THIS SO???  -DEH! ITS EUGENICS - WEF LEADERS WITH A COMMON GOAL THESE ARE ALL THE COMMON ENEMY TO ALL OF LIVING HUMANITY - THEY WILL TRY TO BLOW OUT THE LIGHT IN THE HUMAN SOUL BY GENE EDITING IE -FUNVAX ,

BILL GATES CHEMICALLY LABOTAMISES AND STERILIZES YOU AT THE SAME TIME! - HIS BOSS IS THE DEVIL HIMSELF!!!!!!!!!

Keywords
lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law

