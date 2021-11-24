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Anon DK ~ The Bloodlines Complete (2018 Documentary) - Part 1: "The Banking Families"
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209 views • November 24, 2021
A long 13-hour, two-part documentary series that covers the history of the banking families. This is part one of the two-part series. It covers the history of the lesser families from Cain to Trump, Rockefeller, Kennedy, DuPont, Onassis, etc. The following "lesser families" are the "middlemen" between governments and the Vatican. The treasurers and asset holders.
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Disclaimer ~ I hereby do not own the contents of this channel. Nor am I the owner of its intellectual properties.
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