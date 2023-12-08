Create New Account
Bidenomics Strikes Again
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

It’s taking a bite out of our retirement savings — plus a ‘wealth tax’ is coming.

Here Is What Inflation Has Done To Your 401(k)

The Wealth Tax You May Already Owe


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 8 December 2023

https://rumble.com/v409nda-the-missing-piece-in-hunters-indictment-ep.-2146-12082023.html

Keywords
corruptiondepressioneconomydan bonginojoe bidenprosperitywealth taxbankruptcyeconomicscost of livingdebtrecessioninflationpovertyassetswealth transferpurchasing powercompound interestkleptocracycurrency debasementbidenflationbidenomicsconsumer pricescurrency devaluationretirement savings

