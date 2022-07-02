Teddy Daniels Calls Out the Pay-to-Play Scheme with Trump’s Endorsements

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump ran on his mantra: Drain the swamp. He called out the corrupt dealings of the establishment elites for their backroom deals and shady pay-to-play schemes.





Now, however, we are witnessing a new more swampy Trump, who is endorsing RINOs left and right. Many have been asking whether he’s sold out or whether he has a secret plan to expose the RINOs within the party.





Teddy Daniels, whose show is joining Freedom First TV, shared some insider information as to what’s truly going on with Donald Trump’s disappointing endorsements.





I asked Teddy Daniels whether Trump can be trusted heading into 2024. His answer? No.





It’s clear that Donald Trump, the man who claimed to want to drain the swamp, now runs the swamp that needs to be drained.





Here on The Jeff Dornik Show, I’m doing everything I can to get the truth out there and expose what’s going on in the shadows. Another man attempting to do the same thing is Mike Lindell. One way you can support both of us is simply by shopping at MyPillow using the code FFN, which will get you up to 66% off. Start shopping today using code FFN at https://MyPilow.com.





Tune in every weekday at 9am PT for a brand new episode of The Breakdown with Jeff Dornik exclusively on Freedom First TV. Become a subscriber of FFTV today to catch every episode, plus other exclusive shows from Teddy Daniels, Dr Mark Sherwood, Kandiss Taylor, Matt Couch and so many more. Head on over to https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe and sign up today!