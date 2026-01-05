BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
High Falutin' Country Song - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
5 views • 1 day ago

High-Falutin' Country Song
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, lyrics, video production, and AI voice/music




What if she got her ex husband back

what if he bought a new pickup truck

What if she doesn't ever drink boxed wine

What if he doesn't ever drink moonshine


what if she got a new job interview

what if his home loan was approved

what if she never once did crack

what if his dog came running back



Chorus

It must be a 

Fancy Schmancy, hoity, toity

Hotsy-totsy, high and mighty

Upper crusty, haughty taughty,

Artsy Fartsy, ritzy glitzy

High-falutin' Country Song



What if there are branches on the family tree

What if the dogs don't ever have fleas

what if they don't live in a 1 bed shack

What if a chiropractor fixed his back


What if she bought some brand new teeth

What if he bought dress shoes for his feet

What if she didn't marry her ex father in law

What if he wasn't his own grandpa



Chorus

It must be a 

Fancy Schmancy, hoity, toity

Hotsy-totsy, high and mighty

Upper crusty, haughty taughty,

Artsy Fartsy, ritzy glitzy

High-falutin' Country Song



( fiddle break)


(Bridge)

Bless her heart, her heart has blessin's

She can read music, and got some Fiddle Lessons

He plays a uke bass, and electronic drums

They may not be so country, but they sure are having fun......


Chorus

It must be a 

Fancy Schmancy, hoity, toity

Hotsy-totsy, high and mighty

Upper crusty, haughty taughty,

Artsy Fartsy, ritzy glitzy

High-falutin' Country Song


Fancy Schmancy, hoity, toity

Hotsy-totsy, high and mighty

Upper crusty, haughty taughty,

Artsy Fartsy, ritzy glitzy

High-falutin'...... Country Song

Keywords
satirecomedyaicountryline dance
