High-Falutin' Country Song
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, lyrics, video production, and AI voice/music
What if she got her ex husband back
what if he bought a new pickup truck
What if she doesn't ever drink boxed wine
What if he doesn't ever drink moonshine
what if she got a new job interview
what if his home loan was approved
what if she never once did crack
what if his dog came running back
Chorus
It must be a
Fancy Schmancy, hoity, toity
Hotsy-totsy, high and mighty
Upper crusty, haughty taughty,
Artsy Fartsy, ritzy glitzy
High-falutin' Country Song
What if there are branches on the family tree
What if the dogs don't ever have fleas
what if they don't live in a 1 bed shack
What if a chiropractor fixed his back
What if she bought some brand new teeth
What if he bought dress shoes for his feet
What if she didn't marry her ex father in law
What if he wasn't his own grandpa
Chorus
It must be a
Fancy Schmancy, hoity, toity
Hotsy-totsy, high and mighty
Upper crusty, haughty taughty,
Artsy Fartsy, ritzy glitzy
High-falutin' Country Song
( fiddle break)
(Bridge)
Bless her heart, her heart has blessin's
She can read music, and got some Fiddle Lessons
He plays a uke bass, and electronic drums
They may not be so country, but they sure are having fun......
Chorus
It must be a
Fancy Schmancy, hoity, toity
Hotsy-totsy, high and mighty
Upper crusty, haughty taughty,
Artsy Fartsy, ritzy glitzy
High-falutin' Country Song
Fancy Schmancy, hoity, toity
Hotsy-totsy, high and mighty
Upper crusty, haughty taughty,
Artsy Fartsy, ritzy glitzy
High-falutin'...... Country Song