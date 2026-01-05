High-Falutin' Country Song

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, lyrics, video production, and AI voice/music









What if she got her ex husband back



what if he bought a new pickup truck



What if she doesn't ever drink boxed wine



What if he doesn't ever drink moonshine





what if she got a new job interview



what if his home loan was approved



what if she never once did crack



what if his dog came running back







Chorus



It must be a



Fancy Schmancy, hoity, toity



Hotsy-totsy, high and mighty



Upper crusty, haughty taughty,



Artsy Fartsy, ritzy glitzy



High-falutin' Country Song







What if there are branches on the family tree



What if the dogs don't ever have fleas



what if they don't live in a 1 bed shack



What if a chiropractor fixed his back





What if she bought some brand new teeth



What if he bought dress shoes for his feet



What if she didn't marry her ex father in law



What if he wasn't his own grandpa







Chorus



It must be a



Fancy Schmancy, hoity, toity



Hotsy-totsy, high and mighty



Upper crusty, haughty taughty,



Artsy Fartsy, ritzy glitzy



High-falutin' Country Song







( fiddle break)





(Bridge)



Bless her heart, her heart has blessin's



She can read music, and got some Fiddle Lessons



He plays a uke bass, and electronic drums



They may not be so country, but they sure are having fun......





Chorus



It must be a



Fancy Schmancy, hoity, toity



Hotsy-totsy, high and mighty



Upper crusty, haughty taughty,



Artsy Fartsy, ritzy glitzy



High-falutin' Country Song





Fancy Schmancy, hoity, toity



Hotsy-totsy, high and mighty



Upper crusty, haughty taughty,



Artsy Fartsy, ritzy glitzy



High-falutin'...... Country Song