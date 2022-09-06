Ukraine Update September 6, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine:

💥 The enemy has lost a total of 11 tanks, 7 infantry combat vehicles and 8 armoured vehicles of other types, 9 pick-ups with large-caliber machine guns and over 220 servicemen at areas of Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

💥 High-precision armament has neutralized provisional bases of 57th Mechanized Infantry Brigade near Bereznegovatoye and Murakhovka (Nikolayev region).

💥 Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Kochubeyevka (Kherson region).

💥2 depots for missiles, artillery armament and munitions of the AFU have been destroyed near Voznesensk and Ochakov (Nikolayev region) that storaged over 1,500 rocket-propelled projectiles for multiple rocket-launching systems (MRLS), including over 200 projectiles for U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

💥 High-precision attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at a provisional base of Kraken nationalist group deployed near Kharkov has resulted in the elimination of over 30 nationalists and 10 motor vehicles.

💥 Concentrated fire attacks launched at the combat positions of 81st Air Assault Brigade near Krasnopolye (Donetsk People's Republic) has resulted in the elimination of up to 20 and wounding of over 50 AFU servicemen.

💥 6 AFU command posts have been neutralized near Dachnoye, Velikaya Danilovka (Kharkov region), Slavyansk, Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Poltavka (Zaporozhye region), Zelenodolsk (Dnepropetrovsk region), as well as 48 artillery units and 152 Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

💥 5 depots for missiles, artillery armament and munitions have been destroyed near Andreyevka, Sady (Kharkov region), Dobrovolye, Zelyonoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic) and Nikolayevka (Kherson region).

💥 1 launching ramp of U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket-launching system has been destroyed near Timchenki (Kharkov region).

💥 Russian air defense means have shot down 5 unmanned aerial vehicles near Bolshiye Prokhody (Kharkov region), Novotroitskoye, Yegorovka, Novy Svet and Zelyonoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic), including 1 Bayraktar-TB2.

💥 4 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles have been shot down near Chernobayevka and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

💥 34 projectiles launched by HIMARS, Uragan and Olkha MRLS have been intercepted in air near Kazatskoye and Chernobayevka (Kherson region).

- Russian Military of Defense