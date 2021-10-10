Socialists in Congress on Verge of Major Victory

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The US Congress is currently engaged in an ideological civil war that pits a faction of far-left radical socialists against party moderates. The extremists are using the Biden Infrastructure Plan debate to further an anti-freedom agenda. And, they are on the verge of victory over the moderates. The freedoms of the People hang in the balance.
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Song
Broken Reality
Artist
Kevin Macleod
Album
Broken Reality
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