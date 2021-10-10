BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Socialists in Congress on Verge of Major Victory
What is happening
What is happening
9777 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
171 views • October 10, 2021
Blackstone Intelligence

The US Congress is currently engaged in an ideological civil war that pits a faction of far-left radical socialists against party moderates. The extremists are using the Biden Infrastructure Plan debate to further an anti-freedom agenda. And, they are on the verge of victory over the moderates. The freedoms of the People hang in the balance.


💙 DONATIONS BY CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD:

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/blackstoneintel
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/blackstoneintel

DONATIONS BY CRYPTOCURRENCY:

Bitcoin: 1JRJ4Zv6SH67WjYA4FSVQfQVwcsc2rFtiX
Ethereum: 0xEe6c6dEd9a7608B6Bfdd02f10921f231099b5435
Litecoin: LfHK1Cnz6P5wxgQYS4Y2ZCk4m1J6kg4Gqh

DONATIONS BY CHECK, CASH OR MONEY ORDER:

Jake Morphonios
PO Box 1333
Kernersville, NC 27285

(You are also welcome to send personal letters to me here.)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

💜 BOOK WISH LIST:

If you would like to donate a book to me from my Amazon Wish List to help with my research, you can do so here: http://a.co/aDwJtQQ​

----------------------------------------------------------------

🧡 Connect to Jake on Social Media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackstonei...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackstoneintel
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/morphonios
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Broken Reality
Artist
Kevin Macleod
Album
Broken Reality
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library
Keywords
climate change5genergysocialistscongressbidenoiljobsinfrastructureanti-freedomblackstone intelligencejake morphoniosbbb
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Sterling Ashworth
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

Sterling Ashworth
Netanyahu Sought UAE Denial of October 7 Warning, AP Reports

Netanyahu Sought UAE Denial of October 7 Warning, AP Reports

Garrison Vance
UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy