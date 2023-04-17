Trans Community and Doctors Pressured Prisha Mosley Into Transitioning (Part 2)

The lifelong side effects of gender transition treatment are catastrophic, and nobody knows this gritty reality better than Prisha Mosley. Prisha details her journey medically transitioning into being a male and then detransitioning back into womanhood. She discusses the brutal ramifications of having her breasts removed and being on a plethora of medications with major side effects. She also talks about the total rejection and cultish shunning she has experienced from her once supportive trans community. “Once you start gender transition treatment, you’ll be chained to the modern medical system for life. You’ll never get off the leash,” she says. She is now raising funds for her breast reconstruction surgery and warning the masses about this destructive depopulation agenda.
TAKEAWAYS
Parents, it is critical to know the difference between affirmation and validation when it comes to your kids’ confusion
People with gender dysphoria are really hurting and they deserve to receive proper treatment
You don’t need to undergo surgery to be sterilized - puberty blockers and hormones can also cause sterility and infertility
Neither the trans community nor doctors are willing to support Prisha’s detransition journey nor cover the cost of breast reconstruction
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Detrans Diary Video: http://bit.ly/411X2xY
Prisha Instagram Video: https://bit.ly/415L1rc
Download the Counter Culture Mom App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X
Prisha Testimony Video: http://bit.ly/3zI1s1q
Donate to Prisha’s Breast Reconstruction: https://bit.ly/43tgvd5
🔗 CONNECT WITH PRISHA MOSLEY
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/detransaqua/?hl=en
Twitter: https://bit.ly/43dJT6T
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@detransaqua
Substack: https://detransaqua.substack.com/p/texas-hb1686-ad8
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.