Trans Community and Doctors Pressured Prisha Mosley Into Transitioning (Part 2)

The lifelong side effects of gender transition treatment are catastrophic, and nobody knows this gritty reality better than Prisha Mosley. Prisha details her journey medically transitioning into being a male and then detransitioning back into womanhood. She discusses the brutal ramifications of having her breasts removed and being on a plethora of medications with major side effects. She also talks about the total rejection and cultish shunning she has experienced from her once supportive trans community. “Once you start gender transition treatment, you’ll be chained to the modern medical system for life. You’ll never get off the leash,” she says. She is now raising funds for her breast reconstruction surgery and warning the masses about this destructive depopulation agenda.







TAKEAWAYS





Parents, it is critical to know the difference between affirmation and validation when it comes to your kids’ confusion





People with gender dysphoria are really hurting and they deserve to receive proper treatment





You don’t need to undergo surgery to be sterilized - puberty blockers and hormones can also cause sterility and infertility





Neither the trans community nor doctors are willing to support Prisha’s detransition journey nor cover the cost of breast reconstruction







