Trans Community and Doctors Pressured Prisha Mosley Into Transitioning (Part 2)
Counter Culture Mom
Published a day ago |

The lifelong side effects of gender transition treatment are catastrophic, and nobody knows this gritty reality better than Prisha Mosley. Prisha details her journey medically transitioning into being a male and then detransitioning back into womanhood. She discusses the brutal ramifications of having her breasts removed and being on a plethora of medications with major side effects. She also talks about the total rejection and cultish shunning she has experienced from her once supportive trans community. “Once you start gender transition treatment, you’ll be chained to the modern medical system for life. You’ll never get off the leash,” she says. She is now raising funds for her breast reconstruction surgery and warning the masses about this destructive depopulation agenda.



TAKEAWAYS


Parents, it is critical to know the difference between affirmation and validation when it comes to your kids’ confusion


People with gender dysphoria are really hurting and they deserve to receive proper treatment


You don’t need to undergo surgery to be sterilized - puberty blockers and hormones can also cause sterility and infertility


Neither the trans community nor doctors are willing to support Prisha’s detransition journey nor cover the cost of breast reconstruction



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Detrans Diary Video: http://bit.ly/411X2xY 

Prisha Instagram Video: https://bit.ly/415L1rc 

Download the Counter Culture Mom App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

Prisha Testimony Video: http://bit.ly/3zI1s1q 

Donate to Prisha’s Breast Reconstruction: https://bit.ly/43tgvd5 


🔗 CONNECT WITH PRISHA MOSLEY

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/detransaqua/?hl=en 

Twitter: https://bit.ly/43dJT6T 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@detransaqua 

Substack: https://detransaqua.substack.com/p/texas-hb1686-ad8 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



transitiondemonsmutilationdoctorsandrogynymental healthgender fluidhormone replacement therapyborderline personality disordertina griffincounter culture mom showdetransitiondouble mastectomyprisha moseleygender affirming surgerymedically induced pain

