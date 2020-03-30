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China To Invade America? Trump Activates 1 Million Military Reservists Just In Case?
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140 views • March 30, 2020
Sunday, March 29, 2020 by: Mike Adams
We hate to break it to you, but the Wuhan coronavirus biological weapon system release was just the opening salvo in a global war that might see the US invaded by foreign troops, led by the communist-run United Nations which have long sought to eliminate national sovereignty from the world stage.
Source: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-03-29-prepare-for-war-trump-activates-one-million-military-reservists-coronavirus.html
DIRECT LINK TO JR NYQUIST VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/1966c35c-719e-4da5-803f-ea7b24eecd73
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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We hate to break it to you, but the Wuhan coronavirus biological weapon system release was just the opening salvo in a global war that might see the US invaded by foreign troops, led by the communist-run United Nations which have long sought to eliminate national sovereignty from the world stage.
Source: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-03-29-prepare-for-war-trump-activates-one-million-military-reservists-coronavirus.html
DIRECT LINK TO JR NYQUIST VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/1966c35c-719e-4da5-803f-ea7b24eecd73
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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