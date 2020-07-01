Gen. Flynn – America is Not Lost. We Can Win, 3119

Gen. Michael Flynn just put out a warning to Americans that 2% of the people are about to seize control of the other 98%, and the results won’t be pretty.

“There is now a small group of passionate people working hard to destroy our American way of life. Treason and treachery are rampant and our rule of law and those law enforcement professionals who uphold our laws are under the gun more than at any time in our nation’s history. These passionate 2 percent appear to be winning.”

Flynn wrote his warning as an Op-Ed in the Western Journal.

He branded the recent onslaught of violence as a deliberate attempt to destroy our Republic and replace it with a socialist dictatorship of the 2%.

“If the United States wants to survive the onslaught of socialism, if we are to continue to enjoy self-government and the liberty of our hard-fought freedoms, we have to understand there are two opposing forces: One is the “children of light” and the other is the “children of darkness.”

“Time and again, the silent majority have been overwhelmed by the audacity and resolve of small, well-organized, passionate groups. It’s now time for us, the silent majority … to demonstrate both.”

Gen. Flynn, then proposed solutions – strategies that all of us can deploy in this battle.

“Don’t fret. Through smart, positive actions of resolute citizen-patriots, we can prevail. Always keep in mind that our enemy (these dark forces) invariably have difficulties of which we are ignorant.”

The good news is these socialists, or communists, or anarchists have always been with us. But they have been mobilized not because they think we are weak, but because they know we are strong. This is really a show of just how desperate the mob is. They know that in only 4 months, their long-planned takeover of the United States will come to a crashing end. Decades of propagandizing students at all levels of society have failed to give them a sufficient majority to win their goals by the normal election process. They can’t win fair and square, so, thanks to funding from the Minions of Satan, they are making their big move – and they will fail.

“For most Americans, these forces appear to be strong. I sense they are desperate. I also sense that only a slight push on our part is all that is required to defeat these forces. How should that push come?”

First and foremost, support the police. They have never seen such a determined attack against law and order and are struggling to find the correct combination to quiet this well-funded uprising.



“They are not the enemy; they bring light to the darkness of night through their bravery and determination to do their jobs without fanfare and with tremendous sacrifice.”

Rely on the Holy Spirit which Flynn refers to as “your instincts and common sense.”

“Those with a conscience know the difference between right and wrong….”

“I believe the attacks being presented to us today are part of a well-orchestrated and well-funded effort that uses racism as its sword to aggravate our battlefield dispositions. This weapon is used to leverage and legitimize violence and crime, not to seek or serve the truth.

“Socialism and the creation of a socialist society are their ultimate goals.”

To do that, they have to drive God out of American society as well.

“… out of our families, our schools and our courts. They are even seeking the very removal of God from our churches, essentially hoping to remove God from our everyday lives.”

“Remember, we will only remain united as “one nation under God.”

Gen. Flynn urges us to resist fear and choose optimism. It’s the same as in a shooting war:

“… optimism can be pervasive and helps to subdue any rising sense of fear.”

Gen. Flynn encourages us to be tenacious and deliberate about our optimism.

“That end is to remain an unwavering constitutional republic based on a set of Judeo-Christian values and principles.”

“We must stand up and speak out to challenge our so-called ‘leaders’ of government. We put them in charge; we can remove them as well. … ‘we the people’ can decide who will govern.”

Fear and inaction are our biggest enemies. These guys aren’t so tough, or so many, but they have to be appreciated as a purpose-driven and well-funded army intent on destroying this nation – perhaps at the behest of a foreign power. American patriots must rise up against this mob.

“To the silent and currently indifferent majority: Wake up. America is at risk of being lost in the dustbin of history to socialism. The very heart and soul of America is at stake.

“In war, as in life, most failure comes from inaction. We face a pivotal moment that can change the course of history of our nation. We the people must challenge every politician at every level.”

“We also must stand and support our law enforcement professionals: They are the pointy end of the spear defending us against anarchy.”

“Now is the time to act.”

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.