The ABCs That Jesus Gifted Us With Eternal Life If We Receive It!!

After J.D. Farag ends his weekly Updates, he shares the A.B.C. of Salvation. In this case he states that there is no more time to waste. Time is up. This is the end of time. This is how it ends. We are not talking decades. It is safest to suggest we are talking months and possibly even weeks. That's how close we are. Everything that's happening right now has this unstoppable momentum. It's already happening. J.D. reminds us that Jesus told us it would be happening. I told you so. Our redemption draws nigh. Mirror





