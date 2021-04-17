5G Activates Non-Human DNA Spike Protein 5

LOL- I spend many hours to put videos together hoping to help awaken a few people, and what-d-fuc happens? From the views it seems that most people are so informed that they get bored with common sense information and warnings- I have said from this first video that one needs to watch them all in correct sequence, and I am disappointed to see that, so many are here just for entertainment- These 6 videos should have told the viewer something that most are missing and when they crank up 5G, those who lived as idiots will die like rats, but they will be blissfully ignorant in death, so that makes everything alright then- BECAUSE most sleepy globers wouldn't do a damn thing if their house was on fire- The cover pic is from a Cell Tower Circuit Panel inside the Cell Tower Base-Cabinet and for those with an IQ bigger than your shoe size, I would suggest that you think about why a Circuit Board is STAMPED: COV-19 ?