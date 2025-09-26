BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BIBI FEELS 🇮🇱🔥 THE BURN❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
73 views • 21 hours ago

Megatron - BREAKING:


🇮🇱🇺🇳 Netanyahu visibly SHAKEN as majority of UN delegates storm out of General Assembly hall


He was also booed.


 The UN speaker has to calm down the situation: "Please ORDER in the hall"


Netanyahu began to boast about the murders Israel carried out, such as the killing of Iranian nuclear scientists.


Source: https://x.com/Megatron_ron/status/1971572246646034453


Thumbnail: https://x.com/NFLD_Jack/status/1971576927447048449


How do those cowards who stayed seated sleep at night?


The ADL is in full panic mode.


https://x.com/ChiefTrumpster/status/1971624046598271251


Harassing peace flotillas erases the propaganda value of October 7, 2023 [not to mention all of the other asshattery]...but you should've figured that out by now

adlbibi netanyahumulti pronged offensivebejamin mileikowskyun rebuff
