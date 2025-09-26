BIBI FEELS 🇮🇱🔥 THE BURN❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Megatron - BREAKING:
🇮🇱🇺🇳 Netanyahu visibly SHAKEN as majority of UN delegates storm out of General Assembly hall
He was also booed.
The UN speaker has to calm down the situation: "Please ORDER in the hall"
Netanyahu began to boast about the murders Israel carried out, such as the killing of Iranian nuclear scientists.
Source: https://x.com/Megatron_ron/status/1971572246646034453
Thumbnail: https://x.com/NFLD_Jack/status/1971576927447048449
How do those cowards who stayed seated sleep at night?
The ADL is in full panic mode.
https://x.com/ChiefTrumpster/status/1971624046598271251
Harassing peace flotillas erases the propaganda value of October 7, 2023 [not to mention all of the other asshattery]...but you should've figured that out by now