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John Connor Got "Vaccinated" Against COVID19 (Skip to 3min & 30sec to see how COVID19 vaccination is done)
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849 views • August 19, 2020
Uploaded on August 19 2020
Scene From Terminator Genisys. Skip to 3min & 30sec to see how covid19 vaccination is done !
COVID 1984 would be more appropriated !
Scene From Terminator Genisys. Skip to 3min & 30sec to see how covid19 vaccination is done !
COVID 1984 would be more appropriated !
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