June 12, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for June 10, 2023.





Dear children, fear ye not! He who is with the Lord will win.





Give Me your hands and I will be with you on your journey.





Seek strength in prayer and in the Eucharist.





You will still have long years of hard trials, but the victory will come to the just.





My Lord awaits your sincere and courageous witness.





Do not stand still.





What you have to do, do not leave for tomorrow.





When you feel the weight of the cross, rejoice and seek the joy of the resurrection.





My Son Jesus walks beside you, although you do not see Him.





Courage!





The silence of the just strengthens the enemies of God.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





This is the message that Pedro received for Corpus Christi, June 16, 2022 of last year:





Dear children, My Jesus loves you and waits for you with Open Arms.





Turn to Him who is your Absolute Good and knows you by name.





Do not forget: Your victory is in the Eucharist.





Whatever happens, stay with Jesus, for only in Him is your salvation.





You are walking towards a future of great spiritual darkness.





The smoke of the demon will cause spiritual blindness in the House of God and many dogmas will be denied.





I suffer for what is coming for you.





Bend your knees in prayer.





Trust in Jesus and ye will be victorious.





Onward in defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





