Qualities of God – LOVE - The Smell, Sound, Colour and Taste And Why It Feels So Good, Can Divine Love Also Come From Human Soul?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published Wednesday |

Original:https://youtu.be/gLd1xMFofGs

20120524 Interview With Jesus - God's Attributes & Qualities S1


Cut:

42m22s - 50m48s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************





"EACH ONE OF THESE QUALITIES HAS A COLOR ASSOCIATED WITH IT, AND IT HAS A SOUND ASSOCIATED WITH IT, AND HAS A SMELL ASSOCIATED WITH IT AND IT HAS ALL THESE OTHER ATTRIBUTES ALL ASSOCIATED WITH THESE PARTICULAR EMOTIONS".

@ 47m00s


Keywords
spiritualitynew agesimplesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionloving godnew new agesoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythinggod the creatori want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healgods qualities and attributessound and melody of lovesmell sound colour taste of lovedivine love qualitiesspirits and spirit worldkindness compassion and mercylove the universal law

