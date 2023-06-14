Qualities of God – LOVE - The Smell, Sound, Colour and Taste And Why It Feels So Good, Can Divine Love Also Come From Human Soul?

Original:https://youtu.be/gLd1xMFofGs

20120524 Interview With Jesus - God's Attributes & Qualities S1





Cut:

42m22s - 50m48s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************

















"EACH ONE OF THESE QUALITIES HAS A COLOR ASSOCIATED WITH IT, AND IT HAS A SOUND ASSOCIATED WITH IT, AND HAS A SMELL ASSOCIATED WITH IT AND IT HAS ALL THESE OTHER ATTRIBUTES ALL ASSOCIATED WITH THESE PARTICULAR EMOTIONS".

@ 47m00s



