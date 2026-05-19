The Future of Plasma Science and Disclosure, an interview with Jay Weidner

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Intelligence isn't rare. It's everywhere—built into the cosmos itself. The same plasma orbs now confirmed by 25 scientists may be trying to wake us up before we destroy their home (and ours). Disclosure isn't about little green men. It's about remembering what we really are.
#PlasmaAwakening #Disclosure2026 #ConsciousnessShift
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
5:03End Screen