As The Swamp Turns (December 2022)

In this episode of "As the Swamp Turns", Kevin is torn between whether he will serve the
evil, Satanist Cabal, or dance like a puppet for Trump; Obummer (played by Frank Marshall
Davis Jr.) continues to secretly spy on Trump; the guy named after a perfume is nearly
suicided by the child-eating, pizza lady.
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
