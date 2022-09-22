Brien Foerster Live stream on Ancient Advanced Global Civilizations, with Brian Ruhe

Brien Foerster has become an authority on the megalithic works of South America and the perplexing ancient Elongated Headed people of the area, and divides his time between Paracas and Cusco, Peru. In this video he talks about advanced ancient caves is India, the 12 miles of massive stone carvings in Petra, Jordan, the engineers who say that no way could the Egyptians have built the pyramids, structures in Turkey and Peru, as well as the elongated skulls in Peru with DNA originating from the Caspian Sea area.

His YouTube channel has over 95 million views!

https://www.youtube.com/user/brienfoerster

Description:

Ancient Lost Worlds and Hidden History. On location videos made by author and adventurer Brien Foerster exploring Peru, Bolivia, Egypt, Hawaii, Easter Island and other exotic places. With special emphasis on evidence that advanced technology and human history are at least 10,000 years old.

Business: [email protected]

The study of the Inca culture led to his writing a book, A Brief History Of The Incas , which is available on his website, http://www.hiddenincatours.com

