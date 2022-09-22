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Brien Foerster Live stream on Ancient Advanced Global Civilizations, with Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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117 views • September 22, 2022

Brien Foerster has become an authority on the megalithic works of South America and the perplexing ancient Elongated Headed people of the area, and divides his time between Paracas and Cusco, Peru. In this video he talks about advanced ancient caves is India, the 12 miles of massive stone carvings in Petra, Jordan, the engineers who say that no way could the Egyptians have built the pyramids, structures in Turkey and Peru, as well as the elongated skulls in Peru with DNA originating from the Caspian Sea area.

His YouTube channel has over 95 million views!
https://www.youtube.com/user/brienfoerster

Description:
Ancient Lost Worlds and Hidden History. On location videos made by author and adventurer Brien Foerster exploring Peru, Bolivia, Egypt, Hawaii, Easter Island and other exotic places. With special emphasis on evidence that advanced technology and human history are at least 10,000 years old.

Business: [email protected]

The study of the Inca culture led to his writing a book, A Brief History Of The Incas , which is available on his website,  http://www.hiddenincatours.com

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.

Keywords
pyramidsbrian ruhebrien foersterancient global civilizations
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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