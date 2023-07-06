“It's a Bag of Lies”- Brace Yourself for the Unthinkable | Gregory Mannarino
Published a day ago
Stephen Gardner
Jul 5, 2023 #biden #ukraine #dailynews
Gregory Mannarino sits down with Stephen Gardner to discuss the banking crisis, the inverted yield curve, the gold to Dow Jones ratio, and the coming real estate/stock market crash.
