“It's a Bag of Lies”- Brace Yourself for the Unthinkable | Gregory Mannarino

Jul 5, 2023 #biden #ukraine #dailynews

Explore the podcast

Gregory Mannarino sits down with Stephen Gardner to discuss the banking crisis, the inverted yield curve, the gold to Dow Jones ratio, and the coming real estate/stock market crash. 💵Check out Stephen's current CASH GIVEAWAY: https://www.yourbridgeplan.com/youtube 🧼 Buy Mr. 1920 Soap, My New Company: https://mister1920.com/pages/amazing-... Subscribe and hit the bell to be notified of new videos: / @stephengardner1 Who is Stephen Gardner? Stephen Gardner is a best-selling financial author with 8 books. He also does financial coaching to show clients how to build wealth and quickly eliminate their debt using his FOCUS method. His most popular book is Taming Wall Street. The two strategies taught in Taming Wall Street did NOT lose money during the coronavirus market drop, The Great Recession or the Great Depression. Get a FREE digital copy of Stephen Gardner's best-selling book Taming Wall Street: https://www.yourbridgeplan.com/work-w... Don't like digital books, buy Taming Wall Street on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Taming-Wall-St... Stephen is on a mission to help strengthen America one family at a time. ​#biden #ukraine #dailynews #whitehouse #russia #trump #putin #gold