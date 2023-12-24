Create New Account
Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian CAESAR Howitzer Destroys Russia Positions at Avdiivka
High Hopes
US Military News


Dec 22, 2023


The Ukrainian military provided updates indicating the destruction of 81 tanks, essentially wiping out approximately three Russian tank battalions. Alongside this, around 5,760 Russian soldiers were reportedly taken out of action, accompanied by the destruction of 108 armored vehicles. These numbers raise pertinent questions about the sustainability of Russia's military operations, especially considering the challenging fall and winter conditions on the battlefield.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqNnWX5LfU8

=================================

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainecaesarhorrifyingpositionsavdiivkahowitzer

