Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dangerous Assumptions
channel image
Martus for Truth
18 Subscribers
15 views
Published Yesterday

Assuming that the positions you hold are correct and accurate can be a very dangerous thing. Prayer is the best solution to that. The best prayer sessions are not monologues; they are two-way conversations with God. The question, therefore, becomes, “Are you willing to listen?”

#DangerousAssumptions, #Prayer, #ListenToGod

Keywords
prayerdangerousassumptionslistentogod

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket