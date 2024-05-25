Dangerous Assumptions

Assuming that the positions you hold are correct and accurate can be a very dangerous thing. Prayer is the best solution to that. The best prayer sessions are not monologues; they are two-way conversations with God. The question, therefore, becomes, “Are you willing to listen?”
#DangerousAssumptions, #Prayer, #ListenToGod
