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Trump May Veto FISA Bill Until ‘Attempted Coup’ Investigated - #1835 6PM
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33 views • March 17, 2020
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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1835 - Thursday - March 12, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/DMf40iC2VQQ 
 
Trump May Veto FISA Bill Until ‘Attempted Coup’ Investigated - #1835 6PM
President Trump on Thursday warned he could veto the newly House-passed Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act bill until the origins of the Russia probe, which he called an “attempted coup,” are investigated.  “Many Republican Senators want me to Veto the FISA Bill until we find out what led to, and happened with, the illegal attempted ‘coup’ of the duly elected President of the United States, and others!” Trump tweeted Thursday.  The comments come after the House passed legislation with broad bipartisan support to reauthorize FBI crime-fighting tools that are set to expire on March 15. The bill would reform the FISA court process that has especially been under the microscope in the Russia investigation.
Trump May Veto FISA Bill Until ‘Attempted Coup’ Investigated – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/a3z030qpnQI 
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